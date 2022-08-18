Box Office: Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan record a steep drop on first Wednesday; Seal disastrous fate

Two big ticketing releases namely Laal Singh Chaddha spearheaded by Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Raksha Bandhan, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, released in theatres last week and both films are struggling to make a mark at the box office. The films opened dismally on the opening day and didn’t head anywhere from there, despite the many holidays they got in the course of their film journey.



Laal Singh Chaddha opened to around Rs. 11.50 cr on it’s first day, which coincided with the Raksha Bandhan holiday. The film’s business declined on Friday and then consolidated over the weekend with a little rise. The film dropped on Independence day, post which the film saw a freefall. After a Rs. 1.85 cr first Tuesday, the film fell by another 15 percent, to add around Rs. 1.55 cr on first Wednesday. The first week total stands below Rs. 50 cr and it is the extended first week which will take the film past Rs. 50 cr nett India.



Raksha Bandhan opened to Rs. 8 cr on Raksha Bandhan day and after a fall on Friday, it grew over the weekend. The film dropped on Independence day and then fell by around 75 percent on its first Tuesday, to Rs. 1.45 cr. The film has recorded another 18 percent drop vis-à-vis Tuesday, to add around Rs. 1.17 cr to the tally. The first week total stands at a little over Rs. 36 cr and the extended week 1 is heading towards Rs. 37.5 cr, the growth on Thursday factored to be because of Janmashtami.



The numbers for both films are extremely poor. The difference between both films is that Laal Singh Chaddha has at least managed to get reasonable collections overseas while Raksha Bandhan is trailing far behind. Another difference is that Raksha Bandhan’s cost of production is way less than Laal Singh Chaddha, as a result of which the film won’t be incurring any losses. Same however can’t be said about Laal Singh Chaddha because it has been mounted on a massive scale and has been under production for 4 years.



Here is the day wise nett box office collection of both films:-

Laal Singh Chaddha:

Thursday – Rs. 11.50 cr (Raksha Bandhan)

Friday – Rs. 7.25 cr

Saturday – Rs. 9 cr

Sunday – Rs. 10 cr

Monday – Rs. 8.50 cr (Independence Day)

Tuesday - Rs. 1.85 cr

Wednesday – Rs. 1.55 cr

Total = Rs. 49.65 cr



Raksha Bandhan:

Thursday – Rs. 8 cr (Raksha Bandhan)

Friday – Rs. 6.25 cr

Saturday – Rs. 6.10 cr

Sunday – Rs. 6.75 cr

Monday – Rs. 6.50 cr (Independence Day)

Tuesday - Rs. 1.40 cr

Wednesday – Rs. 1.17 cr

Total = Rs. 36.07 cr nett

Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan can be watched at a theatre near you.

