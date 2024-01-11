Box Office: Merry Christmas sells 9000 tickets in advance in top chains; HanuMan (Hindi) trails with 4000

Merry Christmas directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in titular roles is all set to hit the theatres on the 12th of January 2024, alongside HanuMan directed by Prasanth Varma and starring Teja Sajja. Both the films have got a lukewarm response in terms of advance bookings so far. While Merry Christmas (Hindi) has sold 9000 tickets in top national chains prior to its release, HanuMan (Hindi) has sold 4000 tickets.

The Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer has sold 7000 tickets in PVRInox and around 2000 tickets in Cinepolis while Teja Sajja's superhero film has sold around 3000 tickets in PVRInox and 1000 tickets in Cinepolis. Both the films cater to a very different set of an audience. The advances for both the films could have been much better but the long festive weekend should ensure reasonable pickings provided the content resonates with the prospective viewers.

The Word Of Mouth Will Be Extremely Critical For Both Merry Christmas And HanuMan

The thriller genre is not frontloaded at the box office and the word of mouth is extremely critical. Thus the word of mouth of Merry Christmas will determine its fate. As for HanuMan, it is a dubbed South Indian film and the pressure isn't too high to deliver. However, the Hindi market will play a critical role in propelling its collections. In the past, high concept films like Karthikeya 2 have gone on to do more business in the Hindi market than the Telugu market.

HanuMan Is Getting Good Reviews From Its Paid Previews

HanuMan's paid previews have already begun. The bookings are overwhelmingly good for the Telugu version. Made at a production budget of just around Rs 25 crores, this one is a certain money-spinner. Merry Christmas is a bilingual film and high expectations are pinned from the Hindi as well as the Tamil version on the box office front.

Watch Merry Christmas And HanuMan (Hindi) Trailer

The trailer of Merry Christmas is thrilling and exciting. The characters of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi are very intriguing. The expectations from this Sriram Raghavan directorial are high going by the kind of cinema he has offered in all his previous films.

The trailer of HanuMan (Hindi) is action packed. The story looks ambitious and if the content resonates with the Hindi audience, one can expect the unexpected in terms of box office. Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja may not be household names up north but in today's time, the concept is what trumps everything else

About Merry Christmas And HanuMan (Hindi)

On Christmas Eve, an uneventful day turns the world of two individuals (Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi) upside down.

The protagonist (Teja Sajja) gets the powers of Hanuman and fights the evils for Anjanadri, an imaginary place.

Merry Christmas and HanuMan (Hindi) Release On 12th January, 2024

Both Merry Christmas and HanuMan (Hindi) release in theatres on 12th January, 2024, coinciding with the auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti. The tickets for both the films can be purchased from the box office or through online modes.

