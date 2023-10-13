Box Office: Mission Raniganj and Thank You For Coming have a disappointing week 1; Bank on National Cinema Day

Akshay Kumar led Mission Raniganj, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and co-starring Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Ravi Kishan and many others is not performing well at all at the Indian box office and neither is Thank You For Coming directed by Karan Boolani and starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill and others. While Mission Raniganj collected a dismal Rs 18 crores for its first week, Thank You For Coming collected under Rs 5 crores. Both the films are looking for a miracle at the box office in the second week in the form of National Cinema Day,

After A Poor First Week, Mission Raniganj And Thank You For Coming Bank Big On National Cinema Day

National Cinema Day 2023 is being celebrated today, that is on the 13th of October, 2023. Today, tickets are available at a flat rate of Rs 99 and that has given a significant boost to the collections of the films. Both Mission Raniganj and Thank You For Coming are not only looking to register the highest footfalls of their run but also record the highest single day nett collections of its run on day 8. There is hope that the bump in the collections, give the two films the momentum that they require. Interestingly, neither of the films is the most preferred movie option of the day with Fukrey 3 on its third Friday and Jawan on its sixth Friday, competing for the top spot.

The Day Wise Nett Collections Of Mission Raniganj Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 2.85 crores 2 Rs 4.40 crores 3 Rs 4.50 crores 4 Rs 1.70 crores 5 Rs 1.60 crores 6 Rs 1.50 crores 7 Rs 1.45 crores Total Rs 18 crores nett in 7 days

The Day Wise Nett Collections Of Thank You For Coming Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 75 lakhs 2 Rs 1.10 crores 3 Rs 1.25 crores 4 Rs 50 lakhs 5 Rs 45 lakhs 6 Rs 40 lakhs 7 Rs 35 lakhs Total Rs 4.80 crores nett in 7 days

Watch the Mission Raniganj and Thank You For Coming Trailer

Advertisement

About Mission Raniganj

Mission Raniganj is the story of how Additional Chief Mining Engineer Jaswant Singh Gill (Akshay Kumar), along with his team, evacuates 65 mine workers from a flooded coal mine in Raniganj, West Bengal, in 1989.

About Thank You For Coming

Kanika Kapoor (Bhumi Pednekar) is a single, middle-aged woman who believe it or not, has never had an orgasm.

When And Where To Watch Mission Raniganj And Thank You For Coming

Both Mission Raniganj and Thank You For Coming play at a theatre near you now.

ALSO READ: Mission Raniganj star Akshay Kumar reveals son Aarav’s reaction to his films ‘Woh jab film dekhta hai…’