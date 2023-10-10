Box Office: Mission Raniganj and Thank You For Coming witness poor hold on Monday; Seal a sorry fate

Akshay Kumar led Mission Raniganj, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and co-starring Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Ravi Kishan and many others is not performing well at all at the Indian box office. After a dull first weekend, the Jaswant Gill biopic needed a Monday higher than the opening day but that has failed to happen as Mission Raniganj only collected Rs 1.50 crores nett on day 4. The drop at the box office from the opening day is less than 50 percent but with an opening so low, nothing less than matching or bettering the opening day is good enough. Thank You For Coming on the other hand saw a sharp 55 percent drop from the opening day and it is in a far worse condition than the former, theatrically, although it is much safer financially.

Mission Raniganj And Thank You For Coming Hold Poorly On First Monday At The Box Office

Thank You For Coming only collected Rs 35 lakhs in India on day 4 and that brings its four day total to Rs 3.45 crores. This is not good news as all the new releases for the week have sealed themselves a disastrous fate. After a rejoiceful last few months for Bollywood, this week has given the industry a kind of a reality check. The box office is working in extremes with branded cinema seeing good turnout while films failing to generate hype or curiosity, not doing well even with supreme content.

The Day Wise Nett Collections Of Mission Raniganj Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 2.85 crores 2 Rs 4.25 crores 3 Rs 4.50 crores 4 Rs 1.50 crores Total Rs 13.10 crores nett in 4 days

The Day Wise Nett Collections Of Thank You For Coming Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 75 lakhs 2 Rs 1.10 crores 3 Rs 1,25 crores 4 Rs 35 lakh Total Rs 3.45 crores nett in 4 days

About Mission Raniganj

Mission Raniganj is the story of how Additional Chief Mining Engineer Jaswant Singh Gill (Akshay Kumar), along with his team, evacuates 65 mine workers from a flooded coal mine in Raniganj, West Bengal, in 1989.

About Thank You For Coming

Kanika Kapoor (Bhumi Pednekar) is a single, middle-aged woman who believe it or not, has never had an orgasm.

When And Where To Watch Mission Raniganj And Thank You For Coming

Both Mission Raniganj and Thank You For Coming play at a theatre near you now.

