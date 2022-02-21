Box Office: Mohanlal's Aaraattu has a Decent opening weekend

Aaraattu (short for Neyyattinkara Gopante Aaraattu) had a decent weekend at the box office. The Mohanlal starrer action comedy grossed Rs. 9.50 crores approx during the opening frame. It had a good start on Friday and then didn’t crash on Saturday as was feared given the mixed word of mouth from the audiences The collections recorded a minor jump on Sunday.

The day wise box office collections of Aaraattu at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 3.95 crores

Saturday - Rs. 2.70 crores

Sunday - Rs. 2.85 crores

Total - Rs. 9.50 crores

The film collected Rs. 8.20 crores approx in Kerala during the weekend. The first three days numbers are the second biggest of the year, below Hridayam which raked in Rs. 8.49 crores last month in its three days. The weekend box office isn’t as good as one would expect from a Mohanlal commercial entertainer, but if the film can maintain decent holds for the coming days, it can still become an economically safe venture. For that, the Kerala business will need to reach in high teens, preferably closer to Rs. 20 crores, which will require some strong holds, especially in the first weekdays.