Radhe Shyam faces rejection outside home states; The Kashmir Files surprises with a good opening day

The box office has a tendency to keep surprising and this Friday was no different. This Friday saw the clash of Prabhas led film Radhe Shyam and Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial venture The Kashmir Files. Despite an exhibition size of less than 25 percent of Radhe Shyam, The Kashmir Files was able to secure a good opening at the box office with ample growth potential over the weekend. On the other hand, Radhe Shyam saw a dismal opening. With mixed reports, it’s going to be tough times ahead for the film.

Radhe Shyam, which marks the return of Prabhas after Saaho, was running on high expectations from audiences and trade alike. Saaho, despite not being well-received, put up a good show at the box office with the only deterrent being a massive budget which was always going to be difficult to recoup. Expectations from Radhe Shyam were to match Saaho figures but it seems like it won’t come anywhere close to it, now. Radhe Shyam collected around Rs. 4.6 cr nett on its opening day, which is less than 20 percent of Saaho. It is also less than 15 percent of Saaho in terms of ticket receipts since Saaho had lower average ticket prices. The film needs in excess of Rs. 100 cr nett to see greens but by the look of it, it seems that the film will also struggle to match Saaho’s opening day numbers in the Hindi belt.

The Kashmir Files was solid on its first day. Despite a limited release size, The Kashmir Files recorded Rs. 3.45 cr nett on its first day in just 650 screens. As we speak, negotiations for increasing screens are happening and by end of Sunday, we may see the film playing on 900 screens or even 1000. The film is set to make giant strides over the weekend to become the first choice for moviegoers this weekend in the Hindi belt. Gangubai Kathiawadi remained steady despite competition and it is expected to give a tough time to Radhe Shyam for the slot of the second most preferred film this weekend.

