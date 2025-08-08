Coolie North America Premiere Advance Bookings: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's movie crosses an INSANE USD 1.4 million, 6 days out

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth has been seeing a thunderous response for premieres in North America. The film's units have landed superbly well, and the movie is gearing up for historic numbers. While it is sure to register the highest collections in premieres from North America for a Kollywood film, it is also challenging the biggest Indian movies like Kalki 2898AD, RRR and Baahubali 2.

Coolie Approaches USD 1.5 Million At The North America Box Office, 6 Days Before The 1st Show

As per tracking data provided by 'Venky Box Office', Coolie had crossed USD 1.4 million in North America and stands at USD 1.42 million, at the end of the 7th of August, 2025. As you read this, Coolie may have crossed the USD 1.5 million mark in North America for the premieres alone; And that is 5 days before the film's first show. The raging response to the film's trailer is one of the many reasons for the excellent speed of ticket sales. If the trailer didn't land, the speed of bookings would have considerably gone down.

Coolie's premiere collections shall be over 2 million and combined with the opening day, it could be USD 3 million or more. This is despite releasing alongside a biggie like War 2. If the film gets a good theatrical reception, it will emerge as the highest grossing Kollywood film in North America, even before the end of the extended weekend.

The Global Day 1 Collections Of Coolie Are Expected To Be In The Rs 135-150 Crore Vicinity

The day 1 global collections of Coolie shall be well over Rs 100 crore. Early tracking suggests a day 1 of around Rs 135-150 crore gross. These are mind-numbing numbers. Superstar Rajinikanth is flaunting his star power like no body else at the age of close to 75 years. This is his 50th year in films and Lokesh Kanagaraj has made sure that the golden jubilee celebrations are historic.

Rajinikanth And Lokesh Kanagaraj Are Booked And Busy

Superstar Rajinikanth is already shooting for his next, Jailer 2, and that movie should also celebrate the mega moviestar in all of his glory. As for Lokesh Kanagaraj, his busy line-up of films includes Kaithi 2 and a superhero film with Aamir Khan. There are talks that he will also be working on Rolex and Vikram 2 after getting done with his prior commitments. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

