Box Office: Ranking Francis Ford Coppola’s top 5 grossers as acclaimed director slams Donald Trump's movie tariffs

Revered filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola expressed strong criticism for President Donald Trump’s proposed movie tariffs in a recent interview, saying the action will slam the doors shut on economic prosperity and creative freedom in the States. The Megalopolis director, in an interview with GQ, not only criticised but denounced POTUS’ latest tariff plans concerning showbiz.

Coppola emphasized that the proposed tariffs create unnecessary economic instability. “People don’t understand that the economy in the previous administration? There was world inflation… But the country that did the best with it was the United States,” he said. “These tariffs are like slamming the door closed on what was a very prosperous situation.”

While sharing his concerns over politics and economics, Coppola also reflected on the growing audience response to his aforementioned film, which had been his passion project for a sustained period. The USD 120 million epic that imagines a modern-day America on the brink of imperial collapse premiered in September 2024 to a mixed reception. However, the director said recent interest in the film has skyrocketed following Trump’s re-election.

“It’s just like what happened with Apocalypse Now,” Coppola noted. “That film was called a flop, but people never stopped going to see it. The same thing is happening now with Megalopolis.”

Refusing to release Megalopolis on streaming platforms, Coppola has taken the film on a theatrical tour instead. “I don’t want anyone to own it,” he said, reiterating that he desires for the film to be experienced the way it was intended—on the big screen.

As Megalopolis continues to gain traction, here’s a look back at Coppola’s top five highest-grossing films:



The Godfather (1972) — USD 250 million

Widely regarded as one of the greatest films ever made, The Godfather remains Coppola’s most commercially successful film, blending critical acclaim with commercial win.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) — USD 215.8 million

Coppola’s gothic reimagining of the Dracula legend became a surprise box office hit and a visual spectacle praised for its practical effects and lavish canvas.

The Godfather Part III (1990) — USD 136.8 million

Though not as celebrated as its predecessors, the final chapter of the Corleone saga still performed strongly worldwide.

Apocalypse Now (1979) — USD 104.8 million

Initially met with mixed reviews, this Vietnam War epic went on to become a cult classic and a critical benchmark in war cinema.

Jack (1996) — USD 58.6 million

The offbeat dramedy starring Robin Williams found modest success, validating Coppola’s versatility across genres.

