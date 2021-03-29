Box Office Round Up: Saina fails to find an audience on big screen whereas Mumbai Saga underperforms

While Godzilla vs Kong was the first choice for audience this weekend, here's a detailed collection report of Saina, Mumbai Saga and Roohi at the domestic box-office.

The weekend box-office was dominated by Godzilla vs Kong, as the Bollywood release, Saina, fronted by , recorded poor collections across the board. The film raked in approximately Rs 22 lakh on its opening day, followed by a limited jump of 10% on Saturday collecting Rs 25 lakh on it’s second day with a flat Sunday of Rs 23 lakh. The three-day biz of Saina stands at Rs 70 lakh, which is basically a no show for the film at the box-office. While the content of Saina is fairly good, it’s probably the lack of interest that has led to such a poor run. A direct to digital release would have got the film the much-needed cushion and it would have probably found a bigger audience in the digital world.

Saina Opening Weekend

Day One: Rs 22 lakh

Day Two: Rs 25 lakh

Day Three: Rs 23 lakh (Estimate)

Total: Rs 70 lakh

The on-ground covid scenario just worsened the collections of this sport drama, but even if not for covid, the figures, though a little higher than present, would have been below the mark due to the not so good pre-release hype. The opening weekend footfalls of Saina should be a little under 50,000. The first three days of Saina were competing with the third weekend collections of Roohi, fronted by Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The horror comedy raked in Rs 20 lakh on it’s third Friday, followed by Rs 28 lakh and 26 lakhs on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The horror comedy is holding its ground at the lower level despite all the oppositions and challenges, which suggests that it has indeed found an acceptance from a section of audience. The 18-day total of Roohi stands a little over Rs 22 crore, and the film is headed to conclude it’s run at the box-office by adding a crore more to the standing total. The figures are just about decent, and if we look at all the releases over last one year, Roohi is the highest grossing Hindi film in the pandemic times till date.

Roohi Third Weekend:

Two Weeks: Rs 21.30

Third Friday: Rs 20 lakh

Third Saturday: Rs 28 lakh

Third Sunday: Rs 26 lakh (Estimate)

Total: Rs 22.04 crore

​

Mumbai Saga has underperformed at the box-office and is looking to end it’s run under the 17 crore mark in the domestic market. The film closed its opening week at Rs 12.70 crore, and went ahead to collect Rs 1.50 crore in it’s second weekend taking the 10-day total collection to 14.20 crore. The film raked in Rs 45 lakh on second Friday followed by Rs 55 lakh and Rs 50 lakh respectively on Saturday and Sunday. The gangster drama featuring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi has underperformed at the box-office, as even with all the difficulties on ground, it should have fared better and some how reached closer to the 25-crore mark at the domestic box-office. Surprisingly, the film has not recorded footfalls even at the mass belts, where covid is under control, despite being an action film. While covid has taken a toll on the figures of Mumbai Saga, particularly the Maharashtra scenario, it has still underperformed by a huge margin. Yet again, it was a case of missing pre-release hype and probably not so good on ground word of mouth of the film. A better audience report might have resulted in better 20 to 30% numbers at the ticket window.

Mumbai Saga Second Weekend:

Week One: Rs 12.70 crore

Second Friday: Rs 45 lakh

Second Saturday: Rs 55 lakh

Second Sunday: Rs 50 lakh (Estimate)

Total: 14.20 crore

​While the collections of Mumbai Saga and Saina have not been upto the mark, rather poor at the box-office, kudos to the makers to take the risk and bring the film on the cinema halls, thereby getting the cycle of consumption on the big screen back in motion. While the audience might not have stepped in for whatever reasons, it has provided some sort of content to the cinema owners, and will probably be a small stepping tone towards the larger good of the industry. The makers have been brave enough to arrive in the times of uncertainity. Roohi on the other hand has done decent biz as compared to all other pandemic releases of Bollywood, but the hunt for a clean hit continues in the hindi film industry. However, the three are far off from being a case study to analyse audience behaviour, as one would need an A-List superstar film from Bollywood to pass a judgment on the same on the state of cinema in Bollywood. We strongly believe, the audience will get back for a big commercial pot boiler, featuring A-List superstar, provided, there is no lockdown, curfew in any states and the covid cases are under control, in the vicinity of on-ground scenario in January and February.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box-office updates. PS: These are just early estimates, and may vary from the actual data that comes our way tomorrow.

