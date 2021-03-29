Godzilla vs Kong India Opening Weekend Box Office: The monsters collect 28 crore, stand tall against the virus

The monster verse films records an extraordinary weekend at the Indian box-office. South Indian states contribute 65% to the total business of the film. Detailed report

Godzilla vs Kong has recorded at extraordinary opening weekend at the box-office in India as the film raked in approximately Rs 28 crore plus through it’s five day extended opening weekend. The film released in four versions – English, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi – and the best collection of the film has come from the South Indian states. While the bifurcation is not available, the action thriller raked in approximately 65% from the South Indian states, leaving just 35% for the rest of India.

The Sunday collection of Godzilla vs Kong jumped by 43% as compared to Friday, however, when compared to Saturday, the biz dropped by around 5% as per early estimates. The final figures can be on-par with Saturday, depending on exact figures of the Southern states. The drop has primarily come due to the night curfew imposed as it was a practically no show for the film in Maharashtra post the 5 pm shows. If not the night curfew, the Sunday biz would have been on par with, if not more than the Saturday collections. The early estimates suggest fifth day (Sunday) collection in the range of Rs 5.80 to 6.00 crore, which is phenomenal to say the least in testing times like this.

Every single day of Godzilla vs Kong since it’s release so far has been higher than the opening of all Hindi films in the last one year. The real value of this weekend is easily 2x the collection at present, meaning, in a non-covid world, it should fall in the range of Rs 55 to 60 crore. The film has been appreciated by the audience and the critics have lauded it as a big screen spectacle, and keeping the positive word of mouth in mind, it well might have breached past the 100-crore mark in the non-covid world in India alone. The estimated weekend footfalls of Godzilla vs Kong stand at 16 lakh, which suggests that, 16 lakh people watched the film in the cinema halls over the last five days. The three national chains PVR, INOX and Cinepolis have contributed 11.61 crore to the total biz of the film, meaning approximately 41% of the total biz has come from the 3 major multiplex chains.

While the film has fared extraordinary down South, the biz in the North Indian markets is not upto the mark, which is a worrying sign for Bollywood suggesting that the audience of Hindi films is yet to recover from the after effects of the Pandemic. While Roohi did reasonable business, Mumbai Saga was below the mark, which sent shock waves to the industry. However, these are wrong films to look upto as a case study for audience behaviour as we would probably need a big Hindi film with an A – List Superstar to venture in the cinema halls, and that should certainly happen with Sooryavanshi or Radhe upon it’s release. The two films are easily poised for a Rs 15 crore plus opening, if they release in a scenario similar to Roohi. But right now, the on-ground scenario in Mumbai is horrible and the cases are on the rise, which means, it’s all wait and watch game for the Hindi film industry. One would expect for the night curfew regulations in Maharashtra to be pulled back by April, as if that doesn’t happen, Sooryavanshi will certainly move forward yet again.

If the night curfew is not lifted by April 20, even Radhe team might be in two minds to open in the cinema halls during the Eid weekend. In-fact, team Satyameva Jayate 2 too might be analysing the on-ground scenario on a day-to-day basis, as their release date too can be impacted due to the rising covid cases and restrictions all across.

Day Wise Collection Break Down:

Day One: Rs 6.40 crore

Day Two: Rs 5.30 crore

Day Three: Rs 4.00 crore

Day Four: Rs 6.25 crore

Day Five: Rs 5.90 crore plus (Estimate)

Total: Rs 28 crore plus (Estimate)

