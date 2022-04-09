Box Office: RRR holds well on its Third Friday, Eyes Rs. 800 crores domestically by Sunday

RRR continues to reign at the Indian box office, adding another Rs. 13 crores approx to its total on its third Friday. There wasn’t much competition from new releases, with the collections recording a normal drop from Thursday. The drop from last week is 65 per cent, which is a very good hold, even more so because the second Friday was boosted by a holiday in various parts of the country. The third weekend looks like will be around Rs. 60-61 crores. The fifteen-day running total is Rs. 769 crores approx and will be crossing Rs. 800 crores on Sunday.

The box office collections of RRR at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 519 crores

Week Two - Rs. 237 crores

3rd Friday - Rs. 13 crores

Total - Rs. 769 crores

On Friday, the S.S. Rajamouli directed movie became the biggest grosser in the only remaining region of Telugu states i.e. Coastal Andhra beating Baahubali 2. It was already the biggest grosser in Nizam and Ceeded & overall Telugu states last week , took down the final sub-division yesterday. The overall gross in Telugu states is Rs. 345 crores approx to date, will be crossing Rs. 350 crores today and will be around Rs. 360 crores at the end of the weekend. The Rs. 400 crores final looks a bit dodgy at the moment unless it holds extremely well post the release of KGF Chapter 2 on Thursday.