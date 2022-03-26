Box Office: RRR starts the record-breaking overseas; Biggest premiere in USA, 1st Indian pic to top AUS BO

RRR started its international rollout on Thursday in a few markets including North America and the United Kingdom and we have some early numbers. The film managed to gross $4 million approx on Thursday premiere, which points towards a $7.50-8.50 million opening day, depending on where the actuals in Asian markets land.

S.S. Rajamouli’s epic period drama debuted at #1 in North America on Thursday ahead of The Lost City ($2.50 million) and The Batman ($2.46 million). Playing on over 1200 locs, the film grossed $3.50 million approx, recording the biggest ever premiere in North America for an Indian movie, besting Baahubali: The Conclusion’s $2.25 million. This is the second instance for an Indian movie topping the daily box office chart in the states but had to do with the feat unofficially as the Thursday numbers will be officially rolled into Friday opening day, where the film is expected to earn over $5 million, which will be behind the other two movies it beat on Thursday. Baahubali 2 in 2017 had a similar story as well.

The film did take one "first official #1 start" though, coming in down-under, grossing A$660K on 120 locs on Friday in Australia beating The Batman (A$585K). Indian movies often top daily box office charts in the Middle East and other Asian markets. There are some instances of topping New Zealand charts as well but this was the first time ever an Indian movie topped the Australian box office charts, adding into many firsts that Rajamouli now boasts. The opening day numbers are the second-biggest ever for an Indian movie, just behind Baahubali 2.

In the United Kingdom, the movie was #2 on Thursday behind The Batman, grossing £240K during its premiere. The film was just £50K less than the caped-crusader, playing in almost one-sixth locations.

The film will be playing at around 2300 locations internationally during the weekend and we will have numbers from them throughout the weekend.

