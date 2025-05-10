Box Office: Ryan Coogler’s Sinners eyes USD 200M milestone; becomes one of top-grossing horror films in US history

Ryan Coogler’s acclaimed horror film Sinners is on the verge of crossing a major domestic milestone, with its US box office total poised to surpass USD 200 million this weekend. After wrapping up its third full week in theaters, the supernatural thriller has reached a USD 193.3 million cume and shows no signs of slowing down.

Starring Michael B. Jordan in dual roles as estranged twin brothers battling a mysterious evil in 1930s Mississippi, Sinners grossed a strong USD 3.1 million on its third Thursday, marking a standard 37.8 percent drop from the previous week. That makes it the fourth-biggest third Thursday ever for an R-rated film, topping Joker (USD 2.4M) and trailing only Oppenheimer (USD 3.6M), The Passion of the Christ (USD 4.2M), and Deadpool & Wolverine (USD 4.6M).

It also made history as the third-biggest third Thursday for an April release, edging past The Super Mario Bros. Movie and A Minecraft Movie. In fact, among horror films, only a handful have ever reached the coveted USD 200 million milestone domestically. When Sinners crosses that threshold, it will become just the sixth horror title in US history to do so. By Saturday, the film is expected to overtake It Chapter Two’s USD 211.5 million run, making it the fifth-highest-grossing horror film of all time in the US.

Notably, Sinners has achieved all of this without the boost of IMAX screens, making its performance even more impressive. While its week-to-week drop is slightly steeper than horror titles like Jordan Peele’s Get Out, which dropped just 22.2 percent on its third Thursday, Sinners is still on track for a massive final tally.

Analysts now predict the film could finish its domestic run in the USD 250M to USD 280M range, depending on how competition and Warner Bros.' digital release strategy impact its theatrical legs. Its worldwide total has surpassed USD 250 million, ranking it as the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2025 so far.

With standout direction from Coogler, a haunting score by Ludwig Göransson, and powerful performances from the ensemble, also featuring Hailee Steinfeld and Miles Caton, Sinners has cemented itself as a breakout original hit and a major box office force.

