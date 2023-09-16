Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan fronted Jawan becomes third Hindi origin film to enter Rs 400 crore nett India club

Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others began its second Friday on a glorious note as it broke into the Rs 400 crore nett India club. The second Friday hold was terrific as Jawan maintained almost identical collections as it did on its second Thursday. With around Rs 358 crores for the Hindi version and around Rs 44 crores for the dubbed versions as on second Friday, Jawan's 9 day numbers stand at Rs 402 crores nett.

Jawan Becomes The 2nd Shah Rukh Khan Film To Enter The Rs 400 Crore Nett India Club

It is only the third time a Hindi origin film has netted over Rs 400 crores in India after Pathaan and Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan has delivered 2 back to back Rs 400 crore grossers and it certainly isn't the last time this year that it happens, as Dunki is still to release, which was touted as his most anticipated film of the three 2023 releases. Jawan managed to breach Rs 400 crores nett quicker than Pathaan and it is well on course to not just become a Rs 500 crore nett India entrant but also open the Rs 600 crore nett India club if the strong hold that it is maintaining, is continued to be maintained. The SRK-Atlee film is currently the second highest grossing Indian film of 2023, only behind Pathaan and in a couple of weeks time, it shall become the highest grosser of the year. Shah Rukh Khan is having a historic year at the movies, a year that will be remembered for years to come.

Watch the Jawan Trailer

About Jawan

A man, Azad (Shah Rukh Khan), is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise he made to his mother, years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw Kaalee (Vijay Sethupathi), who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Where And When To Watch Jawan

Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

ALSO READ: Jawan 2nd Friday India Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan film has fantastic hold on day 9; Collects Rs 17.5 crores