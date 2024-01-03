Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan with Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki grosses jaw-dropping Rs 2600 crores plus worldwide

The year of 2023 has been one of the best years for the Hindi Film Industry. The collections in 2023 have been higher than the collections observed in any other year in the past. Of many significant things, the year marked the return of Shah Rukh Khan on the silver screens, an icon who has mesmerised audiences across four decades with his movies. After a sabbatical of 4 years, high expectations were pinned on his three major releases and while all the three films ended up being massive commercial successes, two of them went on to smash all time records as well.

Shah Rukh Khan Began His Glorious 2023 Box Office Haul With Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan began his 2023 haul with the Siddharth Anand directorial, Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film smashed the opening day record for Indian films, not just in India but internationally too, on a non-Holiday Wednesday. It shattered the single day record set by Pathaan on day 1, on its second day which coincided with Republic Day. Through its run, it broke the weekend, week 1 and lifetime record for Indian films in Hindi, both in India and internationally (first phase of international release). Reportedly, over 3 crore individuals visited cinema halls to catch the globe-trotting actioner.

The All Time Blockbuster Success Of Pathaan Is Difficult To Quantify

The all time blockbuster success of Pathaan is difficult to quantify because it released at a critical time when Hindi films were not doing so well theatrically and boycott calls posed as a threat for the commerciality of films as well. The industry wanted an outright blockbuster and Pathaan more than delivered on that front, thus putting an end to the negativity that Hindi films faced since the start of pandemic. The global collections of Pathaan are in the vicinity of Rs 1050 crores. While it is the second highest grossing Indian film of 2023 in India and worldwide (only behind Shah Rukh Khan's own Jawan), it is the highest grossing Indian film of the year internationally with takings of a shy under 50 million dollars.

Jawan One-Upped Pathaan At The Box Office

The box office post the release of Pathaan was a mixed bag. There were films that did well and there were films that didn't; But none matched or came close to the numbers posed by Pathaan at the start of the year. The only film that looked to challenge Pathaan was Shah Rukh Khan's own film Jawan, directed by Atlee and co-starring Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and Vijay Sethupathi. Just like Pathaan, Jawan smashed the opening day, opening weekend and global lifetime record (first phase) for Hindi films.

Jawan Has Emerged As The Highest Grossing Indian Film Of 2023

The Atlee directorial grossed over Rs 100 crores worldwide on four consecutive days of its run, for its Hindi version, a record that is here to stay for another couple of years the very least. It went on to gross around Rs 1150 crores worldwide and emerged as the highest grossing Indian film of the year as well. In terms of ticket receipts, the ambitious film brought over 3.50 crore individuals to theatre halls in India. SRK with Pathaan had just returned to his throne but with Jawan, he established himself as arguably the most bankable star at present. Not just him but everyone in the value chain gained massively from his two major commercial entertainers.

Shah Rukh Khan Ended His 2023 Haul With The Global Success Of Dunki

After the major global successes that Pathaan and Jawan were, Shah Rukh Khan geared up for his last release of the year, Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-starring Taapsee Pannu. Unlike Pathaan and Jawan which were mass commercial entertainers, Dunki was a romantic drama with the backdrop of a global issue that is illegal migration. While the film has not been able to match the business of the two 2023 biggies, it has amassed over Rs 375 crores worldwide as we speak and will soon enter the Rs 400 crore club as well.

Dunki Is Set To Enter The Rs 400 Crore Worldwide Club Despite The Christmas Clash

To note, Dunki was not a solo release as it released alongside a pan-India film like Salaar which curtailed its potential a fair deal. The controlled budget of Dunki has ensured a giant profit for the makers but it must be reiterated that it has not matched the level of business that Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani films are used to be doing. The inclination of the audiences after the pandemic is more towards high octane commercial entertainers that are also high on testosterone and whatever business that the social-drama has done so far is appreciable if not great.

The Year Of 2023 Will Be Etched In The History Books As Shah Rukh Khan's Most Memorable Year

Shah Rukh Khan's three 2023 releases have globally amassed Rs 2600 crores and this is the highest for any Indian actor with Indian films, in a single year. The three films have cumulatively brought over 7.5 crore individuals to theatres across all languages in India alone, and this is at a time when the digital space is booming with content and bringing audiences to theatres is becoming increasingly difficult. In terms of profitability, the celebrated actor is expected to cash in around Rs 600 crores between his three films, while the overall profitability goes upto around Rs 900 crores. Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming slate of releases hasn't been announced, but he should be assured that there are crores across the globe that are waiting to watch the films that he is a part of.

