Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to release on 3500 screens in Overseas; Set for a record opening

Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others is less than a day away from release. The film is riding on immense hype and the excitement is increasing by the minute. The advance bookings for the film all across the board are extraordinary and what one can expect is a historic first day at the box office. While the release size in India is still in contention, Pinkvilla has an exclusive idea of the release size of Jawan, internationally.

Jawan Is Releasing On 3500 Screens Internationally, That Is 700 Screens More Than Pathaan Released In

The much awaited commercial actioner directed by Atlee Kumar is heading towards the widest release for a Shah Rukh Khan led film internationally. The film is said to be releasing in 3500 screens overseas, which is 700 screens more than Pathaan was released in. The release size is wide due to the global popularity that SRK enjoys. The demand for the tickets is unprecedented and several international records are set to be broken on the day of the release. The bookings are not outstanding just for the first day but for the entire 4 day weekend. If the advance booking trajectory is anything to go by, an opening day in the north of 5 million dollars is nothing but certain. Similarly, the 4 day weekend estimates are pegged to be over 20 million dollars if the film's word of mouth is good. This would make it the only Indian film to gross over 20 million in 4 days, ahead of Pathaan which took 5 days.

Jawan India Release Size Expected

Jawan's India release size is going to be in the north of 5000 screens. The exact screen count shall only be known by the end of the day or by the start of the first show tomorrow. The film has got good number of screens even for the dubbed versions. The film can penetrate in the South Indian market if it gets acceptance from the first show.

About Jawan

A man is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise made years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw with no fear, who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Where And When To Watch Jawan

Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you from the 7th of September, 2023.

