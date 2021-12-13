Box Office: Spiderman sells over 1 lakh tickets at PVR in 14 hours – Server down at multiple locations

Spiderman: No Way Home has continued with its momentum in advance booking as the film has sold over 1 lakh tickets at PVR within 14 hours of tickets going live for sale. The gross aggregate value of these tickets would be in the range of Rs 4 crore, which is nothing but historic. From high ticket rates to the pandemic – nothing is stopping the Spiderman fans from stepping out in big numbers to celebrate their superhero.

Due to heavy load of traffic, various ticketing websites faced a crash of their server, however, the same were restored with an IT team working to resolve the issues. The global phenomenon of server crash has been repeated in India too, which showcases nothing but the hype around the film. It’s also an indication about the eagerness of the audience to be back to the cinema halls, provided that it’s the right film packaged well and offering the big screen experience.

The total sale at national chains for the weekend would be around 1.70 lakh, with total gross of Rs 6 crore plus. Spiderman: No Way Home is already competing with Bahubali 2, Avengers: End Game and War to be in the list of films with highest advances of all time. Interestingly, 3 of the top 4 films with best advances in Hindi circuits are non-Bollywood films, which isn’t exactly a healthy sign for the industry per-se.

The movie is looking at a historic start on a working Thursday, and the advances suggest that the film also has a very bright chance of emerging the biggest opener of 2021 by surpassing the current best – Sooryavanshi at Rs 26.30 crore. Though a lot would eventually depend on the spot booking sales as also footfalls of Spiderman in the tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

The film is sure to breach past the Rs 20 crore mark on it’s opening day and now it remains to be seen how much more. There is already a chatter in the industry and social media about a probably 30 crore start on working Thursday, however, it’s too early to conclude on the same.

Also Read| Box Office: Spiderman No Way Home creates history – Sells 50,000 tickets in just 3 hours at PVR