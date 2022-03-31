Box Office: SS Rajamouli’s RRR emerges a clean HIT in Hindi belts; Headed for a Rs 130 crore plus week one

A week back, everyone was wondering if SS Rajamouli will strike the gold at the box office in Hindi belts again with RRR, as the breakeven point for the film was a distributor share of Rs 85 crore meaning, a lifetime collection of approximately Rs 180 crore. But now, it’s almost certain for RRR to emerge a clean hit or maybe even a blockbuster at the box office as it is headed for an opening week total of Rs 130 crore.

The movie continued with its glorious run on Wednesday as well, as the film has collected around Rs 13.50 crore to take the six day total to Rs 120 crore. Another double-digit day is on cards for RRR as it will be closing its first week around Rs 131 crore. The healthy trend in the opening week has ensured that RRR will not just break even, but also give out profit to the stakeholders in Hindi belts despite a significantly high investment.

The second Friday of the film is expected to be around Rs 10 crore, and with a surge on Saturday and Sunday, it might reach the breakeven point in Hindi circuits within its 10 to 11-day run. The movie will also hit the Rs 200 crore club by the end of second week, taking strides towards a lifetime total upwards of Rs 235 crore, meaning a profit of over 35 percent. While John Abraham’s Attack hits the big screen this week, it isn’t exactly a competitor for RRR as the two films cater to a completely different segment of audience.

The biz for RRR is driven by the circuits across the nation, basically it’s as universal as it’s got, however it’s Mumbai, Bihar, Bhubaneshwar, Delhi, Gujarat and CI which are ruling from the front. The film has been accepted in a big way by the audience, and it will be the fifth hit film of the pandemic in the Hindi belts after Sooryavanshi, Pushpa, Gangubai and The Kashmir Files.

Watch out exclusive analysis of RRR at the global box office in the video below

Also Read| RRR crosses Rs 100 crore in Hindi; Hattrick for SS Rajamouli as Jr. NTR and Ram Charan debut in the BO club