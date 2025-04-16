Box Office: Sunny Deol’s Jaat sees mixed fortunes with strong India run, slow overseas response

No matter how loud the action, some stories hit harder at home than abroad. Bollywood's senior star Sunny Deol's latest outing Jaat, which roared into cinemas on April 10, has been making decent noise in Indian theatres but has found the going tough in international markets.

Directed by Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni, Jaat marked Deol's return to an intense action avatar. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the film opened to a respectable Rs 9.25 crore on Day 1 in India. Despite being a weekday release, the numbers have held steady, with the film collecting Rs 5.75 crore on its sixth day. As of now, Jaat has amassed Rs 52 crore gross in India, showing that Deol still commands a solid fan base among the mass circuits.

However, the North American box office has painted a different picture. Riding on the massive legacy of Gadar 2, the film was acquired at a high Minimum Guarantee (MG) expecting similar returns. But current projections suggest Jaat might recover only 15% of what Gadar 2 did in the same market. With footfalls considerably lower than anticipated, distributors in the US and Canada are now staring at a potential loss of 60 to 65 percent. The stark contrast between the domestic and overseas box office has raised eyebrows in trade circles.

The controversy surrounding a sequence in the church featuring Randeep Hooda's character is adding to the unrest. Several Christian organizations have objected, claiming that the representation is disrespectful. The piece has generated internet discussion and may have affected viewership in some areas, even though the filmmakers have not released an official statement over the same.

Jaat has become a story of two box offices, with crowded single screens and a mixed worldwide reception. Word-of-mouth over the next weekend will determine whether the movie gains traction abroad or remains steady here. For the time being, however, Sunny Deol's most recent appearance is unfolding like a live case study of regional resonance vs global reach.

