Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay - Lokesh Kanagaraj film Leo Hindi holds supremely on first Monday; Ganapath down

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt among others held supremely well on its first Monday at the box office after an extended weekend of around Rs 9.50 crores as it netted between Rs 1.75 - 2 crores on day 5. The film is likely to nett another Rs 2 crores on Dussehra day and then it can creep its way to a lifetime total of over Rs 20 crores. These numbers for Leo have come despite it not releasing in top national chains like PVRInox, Cinepolis and Miraj.

While Leo (Hindi) Has Held Supremely On Monday, Ganapath Has Seen A Significant Drop

On the other hand, Ganapath starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, which saw an extensive release in national chains as well as non national chains and single screens, dropped significantly even after a low opening weekend of around Rs 6.40 crores to nett Rs 1 - 1.25 crores. The total after 4 days stands at Rs 7.50 crores and it shall end up collecting Rs 10 - 12 crores in its lifetime, thanks to the festive week and the absence of big, new releases for the next couple of weeks.

Leo Is The Most Preferred Movie For The Dussehra Weekend At The Box Office By A Margin

The lines have blurred post-covid, with Hindi movie audiences consuming content from different movie industries. Films outside of the Hindi origin films are also keenly awaited, especially if they are part of a popular franchise or universe. In case of Leo, arguably the two biggest brands from the Tamil Film Industry - Vijay and Lokesh, collaborated on a film that is part of the biggest active IP from south India - The Lokesh Cinematic Universe, consisting of blockbuster films like Kaithi and Vikram. As you read this, Leo has gone well past Rs 400 crores at the global box office and is making steady gains to gross not just Rs 500 crores but also Rs 600 crores and maybe even Rs 700 crores. It is by far the most preferred Indian film over the weekend, followed by Bhagavanth Kesari, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Ganapath and Yaariyan 2.

Leo Was The Number One Film For The Weekend At The Box Office Globally

Leo's biggest achievement is the fact that it has emerged as the number one film of the weekend globally, ahead of Martin Scorsese's film Killers Of The Flower Moon starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone, by collecting around USD 44.2 million. It is on course to emerge as the third highest Indian grosser of 2023 behind Jawan and Pathaan, ahead of Gadar 2 and Jailer. There will be some further reshuffling with the release of Tiger 3, Dunki and Salaar, each of which has the potential to outgross the Vijay led thriller-drama.

The Day Wise Hindi Nett Box Office Collections Of Leo Are As Under:

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 Rs 2.75 crores 2 Rs 1.75 crores 3 Rs 2.40 crores 4 Rs 2.60 crores 5 Rs 1.85 crores Total Rs 11.35 crores

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Ganapath Are As Under:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 2.25 crores 2 Rs 2 crores 3 Rs 2.15 crores 4 Rs 1.10 crores Total Rs 7.50 crores

Watch the trailer of Leo and Ganapath

About Leo And Ganapath

A mild-mannered café owner becomes a local hero through an act of violence, which sets off repercussions with connections to an old life he left behind, shaking his newly constructed life to its very core.

In a dystopian future, Ganapath (Tiger Shroff), a relentless and skilled vigilante, embarks on a mission to dismantle a powerful criminal empire gripping the city in fear. Ganapath becomes a symbol of hope for the oppressed which leads to dark.

When And Where To Watch Leo and Ganapath

Leo and Ganapath can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

