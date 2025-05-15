Box Office: Thunderbolts scores USD 4M on second Discount Tuesday, shows steady legs like Ant-Man

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts continues to demonstrate impressive staying power at the US box office. On its second discount Tuesday, the film earned USD 4 million with a respectable 46.4 percent drop from the previous Tuesday, mirroring the box office trajectory of 2015’s Ant-Man, which earned USD 4.3 million with a 45.7 percent drop on its second Tuesday.

The Florence Pugh‑led ensemble superhero flick has now amassed a domestic total of USD 134.4 million. Its strong weekday hold is particularly notable when compared with other Marvel Cinematic Universe titles. For example, Captain America: The First Avenger had a steeper 53.8 percent drop on its second Tuesday, grossing USD 3.6 million, while Iron Man and Black Widow both earned USD 3.4 million with declines of 48.4 percent and 55.6 percent, respectively. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings earned USD 3.2 million, and Thor brought in USD 3.1 million, with 51.9 percent and 42.9 percent wanes, respectively.

Some MCU offerings that fared less well on their second Tuesday include Captain America: Brave New World and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which fell by 57.3 percent and 54.2 percent, respectively, pulling in USD 2.7 million and USD 2.5 million. Other notable figures include The Incredible Hulk (USD 2.3M, -51.4 percent), Eternals (USD 2.2M, -58.4 percent), and The Marvels (USD 1.6M, -52.1 percent).

Thunderbolts, also known by its rebranded title The New Avengers, is the 36th film in the MCU and the final entry in Phase Five. Directed by Jake Schreier and written by Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo, the film features a roster of antiheroes forced into a high-stakes mission that leads to their redemption. Alongside Pugh, the star-studded ensemble includes Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and more.

Originally teased in 2021 and announced in 2022, the film faced production delays due to the 2023 Hollywood labor strikes. It was eventually filmed across Atlanta, Utah, and Kuala Lumpur, and premiered in London on April 22 before hitting stateside theaters on May 2.

So far, Thunderbolts has grossed USD 274 million globally, positioning itself as the sixth-highest-grossing film of the year. With solid weekday legs and positive reception, the film is proving to be one of Marvel’s more stable entries in recent times.

