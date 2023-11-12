Box Office: Tiger 3 emerges Salman Khan’s biggest opener in North America; Collects USD 2.25 million in premieres

Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 had an early rollout in the countries west of India on Saturday, coinciding 9PM IST. From the early numbers pouring in, the film grossed USD 2.25 million approx. on Saturday, setting itself up for a big opening day. The film released in Eastern markets including Australia and New Zealand on Sunday and is expected to be around USD 5.5 million opening day including premieres.

North America leads with USD 1.05 million, which is the highest opening day for a Salman Khan led film bettering USD 740K of Bajrangi Bhaijaan in 2015. It is also his second million-dollar day in the market, the first being Bajrangi Bhaijaan Saturday.

In the Gulf, Tiger earned an est. USD 850K approx. Here the shows started on Saturday evening only, so it wasn’t a full day and Saturday served like premieres. Also missing were two countries Qatar and Oman, where the film had certification issues and release is delayed. The United Kingdom had a healthy start with GBP 160K as well.

On the INR front, the film collected Rs 18.50 crore in its Saturday premieres, and is headed for an opening day of Rs 45 crore. Tiger 3 has clocked the biggest opening till date for both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the international belts and with positive reports flowing in, business is expected ot be steady on the weekdays.

The opening is excellent in India as well and an article on early trends shall go live soon. The film had an unconventional release as it is among the rare Indian film to arrive at some markets internationally on Saturday and some on Sunday. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Tiger 3.

