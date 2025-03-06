Box Office: Top 4 highest grossing non action movies starring John Abraham

John Abraham, as we already know, is a talented bodybuilding icon who has put his fit and fine physique to the best use in Bollywood action movies. He is known today for some of the best action films we have seen in Bollywood including Pathaan, Force, Madras Cafe, Satyamev Jayate, Shootout at Wadala and several others.

The actor was last seen in Vedaa, an action thriller which failed to work at the box office. Taking a step back from action films, the actor will be next seen in The Diplomat, a thriller drama where he will be playing an Indian Diplomat helping an Indian girl trapped in Pakistan. As it releases soon in theatres on 14 March, let’s take a look back at the actor’s highest grossing non action movies in more than 2 decades of his career:

1. Housefull 2

Housefull 2 released in 2012 was the sequel to Akshay Kumar and Ritesh Deshmukh’s Housefull. Both the films were directed by Sajid Khan with John Abraham and Shreyas Talpade joining as fresh faces to the franchise and Akshay Kumar and Ritesh Deshmukh as recurring leads. The film collected Rs 111.25 crores at the box office as its India net and proved to be a superhit.

2. Pagalpanti

The multistarrer comedy drama, Pagalpanti, also featured John Abraham as one of the male leads. This Anees Bazmee directorial also starred Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Saurabh Shukla and others among the leading star cast. The film gained highly negative reviews and ended up as a box office disaster with just Rs 34 crores lifetime India net collection.

3. Desi Boyz

Desi Boyz was a romantic comedy starring John Abraham in the lead alongside Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and Chitrangda Singh. It was the debut film of director Rohit Dhawan and widely appreciated for its songs. Sadly, this 2011 film was a box office flop with just Rs 46 crores India net collection.

4. New York

The Kabir Khan directed thriller drama starring John Abraham and Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead alongside Katrina Kaif, Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui was released in 2009. This much loved thriller drama became a box office hit and collected Rs 45.50 crores as its India net in its lifetime run.

