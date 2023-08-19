Box Office Trends: Gadar 2 headed to collect Rs 32 crore on 2nd Saturday; OMG 2 jumps to Rs 10.50 crore

The Sunny Deol-led Gadar 2 is on a record-breaking spree at the Indian Box Office, especially in its second weekend. After scoring an all-time record for the biggest 2nd Friday of all time, the Anil Sharma directorial has gone up by 60 to 65 percent on its 9th Day as early trends indicate the business in the range of Rs 31.50 to 33.50 crore. With this, Gadar 2 now holds the record for the biggest second Saturday too and is now on its way to clock the biggest second weekend of all time with expected collections in the vicinity of Rs 85 to 90 crore.

Gadar 2 gears up to enter the Rs 350 crore club

The 9-day total of Gadar 2 stands at Rs 332 crore and now the film is all gearing up to enter the Rs 350 crore club on Sunday and enter the Rs 400 crore club latest by the end of the second week. The Sunny Deol-led action entertainer is in a league of its own as far as box office trend is concerned and will be targeting to top the lifetime collections of Pathaan (Hindi) in the long run. The collections of Gadar 2 are historic, to say the least, and will end up being one of the most profitable films of all time as the budget including PnA is around the Rs 80 crore mark. The jump is there across the board on Saturday – be it multiplexes or single screens – and the target is now to consolidate this with another jump in collections on Sunday.

Advertisement

The film is continuing to surpass all expectations right from the day of its release, and it’s futile to predict any number at this point of time, though, a strong hold on the second Monday will more or less confirm the scope to emerge an all-time grosser.

The Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam-led OMG 2 is also showing phenomenal trending at the box office as the business is looking to show a near 100 percent jump on its 9th day. According to early trends, the social dramedy is looking to collect in the range of Rs 9.75 to 11.00 crore on its second Saturday, taking the 9-day total collection to Rs 95.75 crore. The Saturday jump of nearly 90 percent has now put the film in a spot to hit the Rs 150 crore mark in the long run and attain a super hit verdict.

OMG 2 set to be 16th Rs 100 crore grosser for Akshay Kumar

OMG 2 is doing excellent business at the box office despite an Adults Only certification and clashes with a monster like Gadar 2. It’s a case of excellent audience word of mouth carrying the business of the film and helping it overcome all the difficulties. OMG 2 will enter the Rs 100 crore club on Sunday as another spike in business in expected on the 10th day. All in all, the Independence Day releases have brought the glory of the box office back like never before as the combined business might be at levels never seen before, never imagined before.

Ironically, the business has come exactly a year after the obituary of Bollywood was written on August 11, 2022, following the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Gadar 2 and OMG 2.

Note: These are early trends and estimates for 2nd Saturday shall come by 10.30 PM.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: After the historic success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol, JP Dutta & Nidhi Dutta gear up for Border 2