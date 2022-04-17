Box Office Trends: KGF 2 turns into a Monster on Sunday; Yash starrer expected to collect Rs 50 crore on Day 4

KGF: Chapter 2 is an unstoppable beast as the movie has gone into a rampage mode on Sunday by clocking 75 percent occupancy on its fourth day. The early trends until Sunday evening suggest that the Prashanth Neel directed gangster drama is headed to collect in the range of Rs 50 crore on its fourth day to take its extended weekend collection to an earth-shattering figure in the range of Rs 190 crore.

The movie raked in Rs 53 crore on Thursday, followed by Rs 45.75 crore on Friday and Rs 42.50 crore on Saturday. It saw routine dip on day 2 and 3 but came back to business in a big way on Sunday. Be it the single screens or the multiplexes, there is a universal growth across the board for the Yash starrer and it has already emerged a blockbuster in the Hindi belts. While the evening and night shows are yet to roll, the film is expected to collect anywhere in the range of Rs 49.5 crore to Rs 51.5 crore.

KGF Chapter 2 has become only second film in the history of Hindi cinema, apart from Baahubali 2, to clock Rs 40 crore on more on four consecutive days. In all probabilities, it might also become the first film ever to collect Rs 50 crore or more on two days in the Hindi belts. And these collections are coming without any sort of support from the Southern belts, as even the Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam versions of KGF 2 are headed for a strong total in the respective states. If we take a general all India ratio into account, the real value of this Rs 191 crore opening weekend is easily Rs 200 crore.

The trend so far suggests that the audience reports are very positive and a stronghold in collections on Monday is confirmed. The film will emerge the highest grossing film of the year by surpassing RRR (Rs 250 crore) in the Hindi belts by the end of first week and then begin its journey to enter the Rs 300 crore club. It remains to be seen if the gangster drama can surpass the lifetime collection of Dangal in Hindi (Rs 375 crore) or not. A Monday around the 20-crore mark would put the film in a strong position to enter the Rs 400 crore club, becoming the second biggest grosser ever in the Hindi belts after Bahubali 2 (Rs 511 crore).

The film has also established Yash as a sellable name in the Hindi belts and if he makes proper choices going forward, his positioning will just grow from strength to strength. At this point of time, Rocky has become an iconic character for Yash, and the audience in core Hindi belts will await to see the step he takes next. As of now, much like Rocky, we can also term Yash a box office monster.