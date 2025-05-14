Suriya46: Is Vijay Deverakonda collaborating with Suriya for Venky Atluri’s next?

Suriya's latest film Retro hit the big screens on May 1 but had an underwhelming response at the box office. However, the actor has now shifted his focus to his next project. He has already confirmed his 46th film with director Venky Atluri during the event for Retro. As fans eagerly await this collaboration, recent buzz suggests that Vijay Deverakonda might play a key role in the film.

Advertisement

According to Sun News, the makers of Suriya46 have reportedly roped in the Kingdom actor to share screen space with Suriya. This might have been the main reason behind his presence at the pre-release event of Retro in Hyderabad. However, neither the actor nor the makers have confirmed this collaboration yet.

Coming back to Suriya46, the collaboration was confirmed by Suriya and Sithara Entertainments. In a brief video released by the makers, the Kanguva actor revealed that he was excited to announce his upcoming film. He expressed his gratitude for starting the journey with Allu Arvind’s blessings and shared his enthusiasm about collaborating with Venky Atluri.

"This will be my next film. As you’ve all been asking for a long time, my next Tamil film is with Venky, and I will be spending a lot of time in beautiful Hyderabad. We will start the shoot from May onwards," Suriya added.

Advertisement

Take a look at the clip below:

On the work front, Suriya has joined hands with RJ Balaji for Suriya45. The movie marks his reunion with Trisha Krishnan after nearly 20 years. Their last collaboration was in Aaru (2005), and they've also worked together in films like Mounam Pesiyadhe and Aaytha Ezhuthu. Reports suggest that the duo will portray lawyers in this highly anticipated film.

The cast also includes Swaswika, known for Lubber Pandhu, in a significant role. Yogi Babu and Shhivada have also joined the cast along with cinematographer and actor Natty. Fresh faces like Anagha Maaya Ravi and Supreeth Reddy will also feature in supporting roles.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in Kingdom and the movie will now hit the big screens on July 4, 2025.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Box Office: Can Vijay Deverakonda make a massive comeback with Kingdom, VD 14 and VD 15?