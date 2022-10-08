Box Office: Vikram Vedha becomes the 13th Hrithik Roshan Film to clock Rs 100 crore globally

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf led Vikram Vedha, directed by Pushkar and Gayatri is running steadily in theatres. The film didn't quite open to expected numbers but held well on weekdays, although the drop on Thursday, the day after Dussehra, was a killer. The thriller mustered around Rs. 59 crore in its first week and added another Rs. 2.50 crore nett to the tally on its second Friday. The total nett collection after day 8 is Rs. 61 crore. The India gross total stands at Rs. 72 crore and the overseas gross stands at Rs. 31 crore, taking the total to Rs. 103 crore worldwide gross.

Meanwhile, Vikram Vedha reached the Rs. 100 crore gross figure on the 8th day of its run and although its no consolation to the underwhelming performance theatrically, this number does give some respite as it shows that there is some level of acceptance that the film has got, that it is able to hold its fortress in the second weekend. It is the 13th Hrithik film to gross Rs. 100 crore or more. The first film of Hrithik to gross Rs. 100 crore was Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and it was followed by films like Krrish, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Agneepath, Krrish 3, Bang Bang, Mohenjodaro, Kaabil, Super 30, War and now Vikram Vedha. Vikram Vedha maintained the number 1 position at the Hindi box office, despite multiple titles like Godfather, PS-1 and Goodbye taking up screens.