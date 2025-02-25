Box Office Woes: Unni Mukundhan’s Get Set Baby is ALMOST swept away in just 5 days after Marco’s Blockbuster Run!

Malayalam actor and producer Unni Mukundhan has featured in films that are made of huge genres throughout his career. But it was MARCO, a neo-noir action thriller, that propelled him to national fame. The film broke multiple records, becoming the first Malayalam A-rated film to cross the ₹100 crore mark globally. As a follow-up to this massive hit, Unni Mukundhan attempted to shift gears with a lighthearted family entertainer, Get Set Baby, which got a clean U certificate. Quite shockingly, the film is struggling hugely at the box office.

Earlier, for its intense action sequences and gripping performances, Marco mesmerised the audiences, even in the Hindi market, making it the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever at the Bollywood box office. However, despite its positive theme and wholesome content, Get Set Baby has now failed to impress audiences, earning a mere ₹1.4 crores from the global box office in its opening weekend.

The lack of strong promotions as well as limited pre-release buzz presented a slow start, but the mixed reviews have dampened its performance further. Interestingly, Malayalam audiences usually prefer a light-hearted, family-friendly cinema and they haven't embraced Get Set Baby; but Marco defied expectations with its dark, action-heavy narrative and achieved phenomenal success.

On that note, it looks like Get Set Baby's Box Office performance highlights the unpredictable nature of the reception of a film, where even established actors face challenges in maintaining momentum. Earlier, a similar situation occurred with Telugu star Nani, whose action-packed Dasara marked his first ₹100 crore film, but his subsequent movie, Hi Nanna, a sentimental family drama, opened to lower box office numbers despite extensive promotions. However, Hi Nanna sailed through good word-of-mouth and amassed a whopping collection though not in the range of Dasara. In contrast, Unni Mukundhan’s Get Set Baby couldn’t pick up traction, making its box office struggle more obvious.

Advertisement

As the trade watches closely, Unni Mukundhan now faces the challenge of carefully selecting his next projects to maintain his newfound stardom after Marco. Whether he picks up action-packed roles or continues experimenting with diverse genres, those choices will be crucial in shaping up his stardom at the box office.