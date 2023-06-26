Box Office: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke records higher 4th weekend than 3rd; 1920 collects Rs 4.50 crores in 3 days
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan is a superhit at the box office and is heading towards collections of Rs 85 crores. 1920 opens fairly considering costs and expectations
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a superhit at the box office after an excellent fourth weekend.
-
1920 opens fairly well considering costs and expectations.
It was an interesting weekend at the Indian box office. The audiences had a variety of different films to watch. While Adipurush in its second weekend remained the most preferred Indian movie choice, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in its fourth week was a close second. It is likely that the Vicky-Sara starrer will become the box office leader over the weekdays courtesy its growth trajectory, before it is trumped by Satyaprem Ki Katha and Indiana Jones from the 29th of June, 2023. 1920: Horrors Of The Heart sprung a pleasant surprise as it became the third most preferred movie choice in India over the weekend. Other competing releases like The Flash, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, Elemental, No Hard Feelings and others found themselves takers as well.
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Records Higher Fourth Weekend And Third
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke collected over Rs 5 crores in its fourth weekend, a number higher than what it secured in its third weekend. In all probability, it will also have a higher fourth week than third, with collections expected to top Rs 9 crores. With the way things are going for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, a lifetime total of around Rs 85 crores can't be ruled out. The film has truly surpassed all trade expectations, handsomely and is a bonafide super-hit.
The day-wise nett collections of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in India are as follows:-
- Week 1: Rs 35.10 crores
- Week 2: Rs 23.95 crores
- Week 3: Rs 9 crores
- Fourth Friday: Rs 1.25 crores
- Fourth Saturday: Rs 2.25 crores
- Fourth Sunday: Rs 2.75 crores
Total: Rs 74.30 crores nett in 24 days in India
1920: Horrors Of The Heart had a fairly good first weekend of Rs 4.50 crores. The film is a franchise film but with no known starcast. The release size was also not too wide.The trend over the weekend has been decent and the hold on Monday is what will decide the film's theatrical fate. In terms of financials, the film is already sitting on a table profit courtesy the lucrative non-theatrical deals.
The day-wise nett box office collections of 1920: Horrors Of The Heart are as follows:-
- Day 1 - Rs 1.25 cr
- Day 2 - Rs 1.50 cr
- Day 3 - Rs 1.75 cr
Total: Rs 4.50 crores nett in 3 days
You can watch Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and 1920: Horrors Of The Heart at a theatre near you.
