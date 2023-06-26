Box Office: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke records higher 4th weekend than 3rd; 1920 collects Rs 4.50 crores in 3 days

It was an interesting weekend at the Indian box office. The audiences had a variety of different films to watch. While Adipurush in its second weekend remained the most preferred Indian movie choice, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in its fourth week was a close second. It is likely that the Vicky-Sara starrer will become the box office leader over the weekdays courtesy its growth trajectory, before it is trumped by Satyaprem Ki Katha and Indiana Jones from the 29th of June, 2023. 1920: Horrors Of The Heart sprung a pleasant surprise as it became the third most preferred movie choice in India over the weekend. Other competing releases like The Flash, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, Elemental, No Hard Feelings and others found themselves takers as well.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Records Higher Fourth Weekend And Third

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke collected over Rs 5 crores in its fourth weekend, a number higher than what it secured in its third weekend. In all probability, it will also have a higher fourth week than third, with collections expected to top Rs 9 crores. With the way things are going for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, a lifetime total of around Rs 85 crores can't be ruled out. The film has truly surpassed all trade expectations, handsomely and is a bonafide super-hit.

The day-wise nett collections of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in India are as follows:-

Week 1 : Rs 35.10 crores

: Rs 35.10 crores Week 2: Rs 23.95 crores

Rs 23.95 crores Week 3: Rs 9 crores

Rs 9 crores Fourth Friday: Rs 1.25 crores

Rs 1.25 crores Fourth Saturday: Rs 2.25 crores

Rs 2.25 crores Fourth Sunday: Rs 2.75 crores

Total: Rs 74.30 crores nett in 24 days in India

1920: Horrors Of The Heart had a fairly good first weekend of Rs 4.50 crores. The film is a franchise film but with no known starcast. The release size was also not too wide.The trend over the weekend has been decent and the hold on Monday is what will decide the film's theatrical fate. In terms of financials, the film is already sitting on a table profit courtesy the lucrative non-theatrical deals.

The day-wise nett box office collections of 1920: Horrors Of The Heart are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 1.25 cr

Day 2 - Rs 1.50 cr

Day 3 - Rs 1.75 cr

Total: Rs 4.50 crores nett in 3 days

