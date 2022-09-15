Brahmastra Wednesday Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer crosses Rs 150 crore in India on Day 6

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has been doing pretty well at the Indian Box Office. The film opened excellently at the ticket counters, grew from strength to strength over the weekend and has maintained a pretty good hold on the weekdays. The film crossed Rs. 150 cr India nett on its sixth day and is swiftly moving towards the Rs. 200 cr mark, which is expected to be breached some time in its second week. Brahmastra will be Ranbir Kapoor's second film in the Rs. 200 crore club, the first being Sanju. As for Alia, it will be her second film too, to breach the Rs. 200 crore nett India figure, the first being RRR.

Brahmastra added Rs. 10.30-10.50 cr nett on its sixth day, from all its versions in India. The Hindi version contributed Rs. 9.50 cr while the dubbed versions contributed in the vicinity of 80 lakh to 1 crore. Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva will end its India week 1 over Rs. 165 cr and the trend in its second weekend will help know whether the film will cross Rs. 250 crore nett in India or not. The offshore box office performance of the film has been excellent, driven by North America, which has led the box office in the overseas. The film has comfortably crossed 10 million dollars and will top 15 million dollars by the end of week 2. It will essentially also become the highest grossing Hindi origin film at the worldwide box office for the year of 2022 before the end of week 2, beating The Kashmir Files. The Kashmir Files will remain as the biggest blockbuster of the year, though, as the costs involved were way lesser.