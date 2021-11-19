Bunty Aur Babli 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji starrer is off to a slow start

Bunty Aur Babli 2 has been released today in theatres. The film stars Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and newcomer Sharvari Wagh in pivotal roles. Well, the comedy-drama has a slow start at the box office on the first day. As mentioned in Box Office India report, the film was around 10-15% with collections being slightly better in Delhi NCR and bigger cities of East Punjab. One of the reasons cited is Guru Nanak Jayanti which is a major holiday in the North India side.

According to reports on boxofficeindia.com, the collections in the North were just better in the morning but the gap will get wider as the day progresses. It is expected that some decent figures in Delhi / UP will be seen but its first day will depend on where the Mumbai circuit lands. Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi is still going strong. The cop drama is managing to woo the audience. It has already entered into the 200 cr club and is one of the biggest hits post-pandemic.

Coming back to the film, it is a sequel to the 2005 film. The comedy flick plot revolves around the life of two pairs of con artists belonging to different generations. When the younger ones steal the identity of the retired experts, the elder ones set out to beat them, thereby proving who’s better in the game.

Recently in an interview with Pinkvilla, Rani had said that the character in the film is very close to her. “It is a character that I lived and loved and to take that character forward has been just the most amazing feeling for me in my career,” she was quoted saying.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji on Bunty Aur Babli 2: It is a character that I lived and loved