EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji on Bunty Aur Babli 2: It is a character that I lived and loved

The entertainment industry often shows some stories which become close to our hearts. Even after years passed by the film continue to make the audience laugh. And one of the films which are coming to my mind now is Bunty Aur Babli. The first part, which starred Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan, was not only a huge success but also a full entertainment package. In the drama, we can find emotions, laughter, sadness and many more. And now when the sequel is all set to release on November 19, 2021, the lead actress shared her thoughts with Pinkvilla.

In an exclusive conversation with the portal, Rani talked about Bunty Aur Babli 1 and 2. The actress said, “Bunty Aur Babli 1 I have so many memories of Shaad, Abhishek and myself. Our carefree days with the fact that we shot all over India. Now of course I relate with BB2. Again very close to my heart. It is a character that I lived and loved and to take that character forward has been just the most amazing feeling for me in my career.”

To note, in the sequel Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh will be seen in the lead roles. The trailer is already out and has received a good response from the fans.

Speaking further about the film, the actress said, “I never even thought Bunty Aur Babli 2 could be made ever. But now the way the story has progressed and the story has come up full circle I think we have space for Bunty Aur Babli 3 as well.”

Yash Raj Films' 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' will pit two sets of con-artists called Bunty and Babli, from different generations, against each other. It has been directed by Varun V. Sharma.

