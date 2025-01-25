Captain America Brave New World Box Office Tracking: Marvel's new feature to take a very good USD 90 million start in US over the long weekend

Marvel’s highly anticipated Captain America: Brave New World is set for a strong box office debut on Valentine’s Day, with early tracking suggesting a robust start of approximately $90 million in the US over the long weekend. Advances have come in slightly better than expected, signaling that the film is on track for a stellar opening. The movie is forecasted to earn between $70 and $85 million over the first three days, with a more optimistic four-day projection running between $80 and $95 million.

Brave New World marks the fourth installment in the Captain America series, a continuation of the story from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier miniseries, and the 35th film in the expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, the titular superhero, with a supporting cast that includes Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Giancarlo Esposito, Tim Blake Nelson, and the legendary Harrison Ford.

Directed by Julius Onah, Captain America: Brave New World follows Sam Wilson as he finds himself at the center of an international scheme, thrusting him into an action-packed journey that could redefine his role as the OG superhero. The film’s storyline and star-studded cast have already generated significant buzz among Marvel fans, contributing to the movie’s solid early box office numbers.

With a production cost of $180 million, Captain America: Brave New World needs to rake in at least $500 million to break even on its theatrical run. The film’s ability to reach this milestone hinges on reviews and word of mouth. Early reactions from critics and fans alike will play a crucial role in sustaining momentum throughout the film’s opening weekend and beyond.

As with all MCU films, Captain America: Brave New World is expected to benefit from a loyal fanbase eager to see the latest chapter in Sam Wilson’s journey as Captain America. The success of the film will also be pivotal in maintaining Marvel’s brand dominance at the box office as the studio continues to churn out offerings across film and television at an unrelenting pace.

Stay tuned to see if Brave New World can meet its box office projections and secure its place as a major late-winter hit.

