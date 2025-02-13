Captain America Brave New World India Advance Bookings Update: Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford starrer doesn't gather much momentum; Set for an underwhelming start

Captain America: Brave New World is generating modest buzz in India before its February 14 release. The advance bookings for the Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford starrer are not as strong as Marvel releases are used to having in the country, raising concerns about the flick’s box office performance.

The film sees Mackie’s Sam Wilson step into the role of Captain America following Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers’ departure. Harrison Ford makes his MCU debut as President Thaddeus Ross, an influential political figure with a complicated past. The story follows Wilson as he works to eliminate an international crisis while uncovering a major conspiracy that threatens global security.

Mixed early reviews from the West compound the film’s modest buzz challenge in India. While some critics appreciated the acting, especially Ford’s turn as the POTUS, others opined that the plot is messy and lacks the charm that made older Marvel movies the hits that they were—and remain to be.

Many had hoped Brave New World would breathe new life into the superhero genre, which has been struggling lately. However, looking at current trends, that seems unlikely. With limited ticket sales and so-so reviews, the film might not bring Marvel the kind of success it once enjoyed.

Adding to Brave New World’s challenge in India is strong competition from the local offering Chhaava. The Vicky Kaushal starrer releases on the same day and takes up a significant share of IMAX screens nationwide. Chhaava has positive word of mouth thanks to its regional appeal, patriotic theme, and grand production scale, drawing viewers away from CapAm 4.

Advertisement

For movie buffs not interested in either offering, Interstellar is a great alternative. The Christopher Nolan epic has been enjoying a steady run in the country since its February 7 re-release, after its second outing in December was delayed due to Pushpa 2.

Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane’s Sanam Teri Kasam, a 2016 dud that was re-released alongside Interstellar, is also being appreciated by fans and is expected to continue its robust box office run on and after Valentine's Day. At this point, all these films are poised to challenge Brave New World, making it difficult for Marvel and the superhero genre to achieve the impact they aim for.