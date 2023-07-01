Carry On Jatta 3 box office collections: Box office juggernaut continues on Friday, Nears 10 crores in India

Punjabi film ‘Carry on Jatta 3’ juggernaut continued on Friday, as it smashed Rs. 4.40 crores (Rs. 3.75 crores Nett) for the day at the Indian box office. The film eased off 17 per cent from the record-breaking opening day of Rs. 5.30 crores (Rs. 4.50 crores Nett) on Thursday. Such a trajectory is typical for blockbuster openers on the non-holiday second day. The film will see an uptick today with collections likely to come around the first-day level and then another massive day on Sunday, when Punjabi films draw hordes of families to cinemas.

The cumulative box office collections over the first two days for this comedy ensemble led by Gippy Grewal have now reached Rs. 9.70 crores (Rs. 8.25 crores Nett). Looking ahead, the film's extended four-day weekend is anticipated to surpass the remarkable figure of Rs. 20 crores, exceeding the previous industry record held by Saunkan Saunkne, which earned Rs. 13.50 crores over the same period.

The film is also doing strong numbers overseas, including Pakistan where exhibitors were scrambling to add shows post-midnight to meet the demand. Pakistan is potentially a huge market for Punjabi films, which had until now remained untapped, Carry on Jatta 3 becoming the first film to truly tap into the market. The numbers here are awaited, though they are supposed to be huge. Excluding Pakistan, the film has earned $900,000 in just two days, with $430,000 coming from North America, $175,000 from Australia, and $125,000 from the United Kingdom. Pakistan's contribution could add another $150,000 or more to the film's overseas tally.

The Punjabi film industry had a headstart over others post CoVID in mid-2021 but since then there have been mostly underperformers with the exception of Saunkan Saunkne last year and some sleeper hits like Kali Jotta and Godday Godday Chaa in between. This underperformance can be attributed to either the stars attempting different content, as seen in Diljit's "Jodi" and Ammy Virk's "Maurh" or films in the proven comedy genre not meeting expectations. Additionally, there has been a shift in the market from Punjab to Canada due to increased migration in recent years, resulting in Punjab's market stagnating or even shrinking slightly, while Canada's market experiences significant growth. However, Carry on Jatta 3 has once again delivered those bumper numbers in Punjab as far as opening is concerned. It remains to be seen if they will be there for the full run as well.

Advertisement

Where To Watch Carry On Jatta 3

Carry On Jatta 3 can be watched at a theatre near you.