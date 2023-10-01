Top Highest grossing films at the Indian box office: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan first to 700 crores from Bollywood

The box office juggernaut Jawan added more records to its name yesterday when it became the first Bollywood film ever to cross Rs. 700 crores gross in India on its twenty fourth day of release. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer action drama has grossed Rs. 709 crores (Rs. 583 crores Nett) to date, making it the fourth highest grossing film ever in India, behind the Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter 2 and RRR.

Splitting the India number language wise for Jawan, it has grossed Rs. 638 crores (Rs. 525.25 crores Nett) in the original Hindi and Rs. 71 crores (Rs. 58 crores Nett) has come from the dubbed Tamil and Telugu formats.

The highest grossing films at the Indian box office are as follows:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion - Rs. 1347 crores KGF: Chapter 2 - Rs. 987 crores RRR - Rs. 901 crores Jawan - Rs. 709 crores (24 days) Pathaan - Rs. 643 crores Gadar 2 - Rs. 624 crores (51 days) Dangal - Rs. 511 crores 2.0 - Rs. 509 crores Baahubali: The Beginning - Rs. 482 crores Avatar 2: The Way of Water - Rs. 467 crores

Before the start of the year, it was a bit of sad showing for Bollywood in the list of top grossers, as there was only one film in the top five, three in the top ten and the biggest from the industry was barely half of the runner-up KGF 2. However, the year has seen Bollywood close up the gap, with three films; Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jawan going over Rs. 600 crores and the latter hitting the seventh century. Now there is a block of four Bollywood films in the middle of the list and there are at least two more releases from this year that should make it to the top ten if all goes well for them.



