Sikandar Advance Booking: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna movie sells 26,000 tickets in top national chains with 4 days to go

Sikandar starring Salman Khan in the lead role is gearing up for the release this Eid. The advance booking of the movie opened this morning, five days prior to the release.

Sikandar sells 26K tickets in the top chains with 4 days in hand

Bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the mass action drama sold 26,000 tickets in the top three national chains—PVR Inox and Cinepolis—for the opening day alone. The movie should see a heavy rush from Friday onwards, as the last two days of advance booking are expected to contribute around 70-80% of the total pre-sales.

The movie started trending on BookMyShow soon after the makers opened the advance sales. It is also recording encouraging impressions in other multiplex chains and single screens. It will be interesting to see how far Sikandar goes with advance bookings.

Can Sikandar mark the perfect comeback of Salman Khan?

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is billed as the big box office bet from Hindi cinema this year. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and others, the action drama is expected to end the rough patch of Salman Khan at the box office. Though his last release, Tiger 3, did good business, it still doesn't justify the huge cost and brand value of such a big Megastar.

If Sikandar succeeds in impressing the audience, it will break all the box office records and mark Salman Khan's perfect comeback this Eid.

Sikandar is hitting the cinemas on March 30 (Sunday), skipping the regular Friday release.

