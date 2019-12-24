Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Salman Khan's action flick witnesses a drop on Monday

Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: The drama-action flick which was off to a great start since its release on 20 December, witnessed a drop on Monday by collecting 9-10 crore.

, , Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep starrer Dabangg 3 hit the theaters on 20th December 2019. Dabangg 3's box office report is out. While Dabangg 3 managed to do well on the weekend, i.e on day 2 and day 3, Dabangg 3 is struggling on day 4. According to Box Office India, Dabangg 3's Day 4 collection i.3 on Monday fell around 55-60% to collect in the 9-10 crore nett range. Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh, Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 and Jumanji: The Next level had witnessed a little growth on Monday compared to Dabangg 3.

Dabangg 3's 1st-day collection was 22,50,00,000 approx, 2nd day collection was 22,00,00,000 approx, 3rd day collection was 28,50,00,000 approx and 4th day collection is 10,00,00,000 approx. The total collection now comes upto 82-83 crore nett. Dabangg 3's 1st-weekend collection was around 73,00,00,000. Wednesday being a holiday, Dabangg 3 can witness a growth. With such drop, it is difficult for Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 to reach near Race 3's collections. As per the report, Dabangg 3's collection could have been higher if there was a state of normalcy restored in various parts of the country. Due to the ongoing Anti-CAA protests, box office collections were slightly affected.

Dabangg 3 is still the fourth-best of the year after War, Bharat and Saaho (Hindi) and the second-best in terms of a non-holiday weekend opener after Saaho (Hindi). Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudheva.

