Stree 2 wasn’t the only horror sequel raking in moolah at the Indian box office this weekend.

Tamil film Demonte Colony 2 recorded an excellent weekend at the box office with a very strong trend. It grossed Rs. 18 crore approx over the four-day extended weekend, of which Rs. 16 crore plus came from Tamil Nadu. In just four days, the film crossed the entire run of the original Demonte Colony (2015).

Demonte Colony 2 started off with Rs. 4 crore first day, which is an excellent start for a small-scale Tamil film. Yes, the opening came with a big holiday for Independence Day, but the film held up phenomenally well on the next day, with a drop of just 25 per cent. Over the weekend, its showcasing improved and it saw a big jump in collections on Saturday, going over its first-day numbers with Rs. 5 crore.

On Sunday, it saw further growth and was breathing down the neck of Thangalaan in Tamil Nadu, a film which opened more than 3 times on its first day. Starting today, it will start beating Thangalaan in the daily collections in Tamil Nadu and will likely catch up with the overall collections soon enough. It needs to be seen how high the film can go, which will be known by how it holds over weekdays.

Outside Tamil Nadu, the film saw excellent numbers from Karnataka as well, with Rs. 1.30 crore weekend. A Telugu dubbed version of the film is slated to release later this month. Tamil horror films generally score very well in Telugu, this could follow that.

The box office collections of Demonte Colony 2 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 4.10 cr. Friday Rs. 3.10 cr. Saturday Rs. 5.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 5.80 cr. Total Rs. 18.00 cr.

