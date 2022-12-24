Dhamaka first day box office collections; Ravi Teja starrer opens to 7.50 crores in India

Ravi Teja led Dhamaka had a good start at the box office, collecting just over Rs. 7 crores (Rs. 4.40 crores share) in Telugu states on its opening day yesterday. The collections outside Telugu states were limited, with Rs. 40 lakhs coming from Karnataka, for an all India first day number of Rs. 7.50 crores approx.

The first day collections are less than Ravi Teja’s previous release, Rama Rao on Duty, with the shortfall mainly coming in Andhra Pradesh, possibly due to a smaller than usual release. Despite the lower start, the film is placed better than Rama Rao was after the first day due to better audience reports and the festive period ahead. The movie could have benefitted from the festive period more but the holidays of Christmas and New Year are falling on Sunday, which is anyways a holiday.