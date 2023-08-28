Dream Girl 2 1st Monday Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday film holds decently; Netts Rs 4.5 crores

Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in lead roles and Paresh Rawal, Anu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz in supporting roles is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film enjoyed a good first weekend as it collected slightly over Rs 39 crores in its first 3 days. It also emerged as the first choice for Indian moviegoers for the weekend although Gadar 2 edged past it on Sunday due to strong mass contribution. On its first Monday, Dream Girl 2 held decently as it collected around Rs 4.35 - 4.75 crores. It shall have a steady weekday trend courtesy Raksha Bandhan and that shall ensure that the first week total goes comfortably over Rs 55 crores nett.

Dream Girl 2 Marks The Return Of Ayushmann Khurrana To Winning Ways At The Box Office

Ayushmann Khurrana had a rough run at the movies post pandemic. The space of films that the actor did, didn't get the support that they used to get pre-pandemic. Dream Girl 2's strong start and decent trend, which will go on till the release of Jawan on the 7th of September, ensures a moderate success the very least. Reaching the numbers of Dream Girl 2 is not likely but that never was the target to begin with, since the post pandemic consumption of movies is unlike how it was pre-pandemic. The controlled budget of Dream Girl 2 makes it a profitable venture for its investors.

The Day-Wise Nett India Collections Of Dream Girl 2 Are As Follows:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 9.75 crores 2 Rs 13.50 crores 3 Rs 16 crores 4 Rs 4.50 crores Total Rs 43.75 crores

Watch the Dream Girl 2 trailer:

About Dream Girl 2

Karam, a small-town boy from Mathura, is struggling every day to pay his father's debt, who has borrowed money from nearly everyone on the planet. On the other hand, he is deeply in love with Pari, whose father has kept the conditions to marry her. To make ends meet, Karam poses as Pooja, which creates wild chaos and a comedy of errors.

When And When To Watch Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 can be watched a theatre near you from the 25th of August, 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana wishes his father could have watched Dream Girl 2; calls him his 'biggest supporter'