Dream Girl 2 2nd Friday India Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana film holds strongly on day 8; Netts Rs 4.5 crores

Dream Girl 2 directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in lead roles and Paresh Rawal, Anu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz in supporting roles had a very good first week collection of Rs 63.40 crores. The film began its second Friday on a triumphant note as it collected around Rs 4.30 - 4.60 crores nett on day 6. The drop on 2nd Friday compared to first Monday is under 10 percent and that is great news. Healthy growths over the weekend should take the film to a total of over Rs 80 crores. If the Ayushmann Khurrana comedy can brave the Jawan storm, it can enter the Rs 100 crore club as well.

Dream Girl 2 is one of the most important successes from Bollywood in recent times because it gives faith to mid-budget producers to keep making films for theatrical viewing because the audience is ready to spend the big bucks and watch the film on the big screen. Although Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to a super-hit film like Dream Girl, it is important to note that post-pandemic conditions are different and also Ayushmann Khurrana was coming after a dull theatrical run since the start of pandemic.

The Day-Wise Nett India Collections Of Dream Girl 2 At The Box Office Are As Follows:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 9.75 crores 2 Rs 13.50 crores 3 Rs 16 crores 4 Rs 4.75 crores 5 Rs 5.25 crores 6 Rs 7.15 crores 7 Rs 7.50 crores 8 Rs 4.50 crores Total Rs 67.90 crores nett in 7 days

