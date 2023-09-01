Dream Girl 2 Week 1 Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana- Ananya Panday film netts very good Rs 63 crores in 7 days

Raaj Shaandilyaa's Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in lead roles and Paresh Rawal, Anu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz in supporting roles had a very good first week at the Indian box office. After a strong weekend show, the film observed a growing trajectory through the weekdays with every preceding days recording higher collections than the previous day. The 7 day collections are in the vicinity of Rs 63.40 crores, with around Rs 7.25 - Rs 7.75 crores coming on day 7. With an open second week, Dream Girl 2 can fancy its chances to enter the Rs 100 crore nett India club.

Dream Girl 2 Emerges A Hit At The Box Office

Dream Girl 2 will have a smooth sail at the box office till the release of Jawan on the 7th of September 2023. The numbers that the film has been able to do despite releasing between Gadar 2 and Jawan are commendable. Yes the film is a sequel to a super-hit film Dream Girl but the circumstances that Dream Girl 2 has released in are very different. The Hindi Film Industry seems to have gotten back into its groove with back to back successes. The audiences are turning up for not just big commercial entertainers but also mid-sized films which are the bread and butter for exhibitors. With the way things are going, it won't be a surprise if 2023 becomes the highest grossing year for Bollywood.

The Day-Wise Nett India Collections Of Dream Girl 2 At The Box Office Are As Follows:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 9.75 crores 2 Rs 13.50 crores 3 Rs 16 crores 4 Rs 4.75 crores 5 Rs 5.25 crores 6 Rs 7.15 crores 7 Rs 7.50 crores Total Rs 63.40 crores nett in 7 days

Watch the Dream Girl 2 trailer:

About Dream Girl 2

Karam, a small-town boy from Mathura, is struggling every day to pay his father's debt, who has borrowed money from nearly everyone on the planet. On the other hand, he is deeply in love with Pari, whose father has kept the conditions to marry her. To make ends meet, Karam poses as Pooja, which creates wild chaos and a comedy of errors.

When And When To Watch Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 can be watched a theatre near you from the 25th of August, 2023.

