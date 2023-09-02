Dream Girl 2 2nd Saturday Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana film grows by good 35 percent; Collects Rs 6 crores

Dream Girl 2 directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in lead roles and Paresh Rawal, Anu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz in supporting roles saw a growth of around 35 percent on its second Saturday compared to second Friday at the box office as it collected around Rs 6 crores nett. The growth percentage is good considering that an important India Pakistan match was going on, which dented the potential business of the film a bit. After 9 days, the total nett India collections of Dream Girl 2 stand at around Rs 73.90 crores and by the end of the second weekend, it will have collected over Rs 80 crores.

Dream Girl 2 is a certified hit at the box office and a first for Ayushmann Khurrana since the start of pandemic. It will do in the north of Rs 90 crores nett but whether it breaches Rs 100 crores will depend on how it trends at the box office after the release of Jawan in the 7th of September, 2023. Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the super-hit film Dream Girl and while it won't be matching the collections put up by the first part, how much ever it ends up doing will be appreciable since it has released in very different circumstances from the first part. The post-pandemic trend shows that audiences love sequels and with the success of Gadar 2, OMG 2 and Dream Girl 2 in quick succession, more producers will look to establish strong intellectual properties.

The Day-Wise Nett India Collections Of Dream Girl 2 At The Box Office Are As Follows:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 9.75 crores 2 Rs 13.50 crores 3 Rs 16 crores 4 Rs 4.75 crores 5 Rs 5.25 crores 6 Rs 7.15 crores 7 Rs 7.50 crores 8 Rs 4.50 crores 9 Rs 6 crores Total Rs 73.90 crores nett in 9 days

About Dream Girl 2

Karam, a small-town boy from Mathura, is struggling every day to pay his father's debt, who has borrowed money from nearly everyone on the planet. On the other hand, he is deeply in love with Pari, whose father has kept the conditions to marry her. To make ends meet, Karam poses as Pooja, which creates wild chaos and a comedy of errors.

When And When To Watch Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 can be watched a theatre near you from the 25th of August, 2023.

