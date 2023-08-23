Dream Girl 2 Box Office Preview: Ayushmann Khurrana film runtime, screen count, advance booking & opening day

After winning over the audience with the 2019 comedy, Dream Girl, Ayushmann Khurrana is back as Pooja in Dream Girl 2. The actor is joined by Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Manjot Singh, and Ananya Panday in this Raaj Shandilyaa directorial. The comic caper is certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved runtime of 2 hours and 13 minutes (133 minutes).

Dream Girl 2 set to release on 2250 plus screens in India

The Ekta Kapoor production hits the big screen on August 25 and according to industry estimates is expected to arrive on 2250 screens. The distributor, Pen Marudhar, is targeting to hit the 2500 screen mark by Thursday night. The release size would have been wider but the two Independence Day releases – Gadar 2 and OMG 2 -are also retaining good screen space in their third week, especially the former. The advance bookings for Dream Girl 2 opened on Sunday and the response so far has been decent.

As of Wednesday, at 3 PM, Dream Girl 2 has sold approximately 17,500 tickets in the three national chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. The early response is a lot better than all the releases of Ayushmann Khurrana in the post-pandemic world and the film is expected to close its advance booking in the vicinity of 40,000 to 45,000 tickets. To put things to perspective, the advance bookings of Dream Girl 2 is expected to be in the same range as films like Prithviraj (41,000 tickets) and Shamshera (46,000 tickets), bigger than the likes of Bholaa (36,000 tickets), Raksha Bandhan (35,000 tickets) Cirkus (31,000 tickets), Bhediya (33,000 tickets), Shehzada (30,000 tickets).

Dream Girl 2 is expected to open at Rs 7.50 to 8.50 crore

Dream Girl is more of a slapstick comedy, different from all that Ayushmann has done over the last few years and hence there will be on-the-day movement in ticket sales in the mass belts too. The film is expected to take a decent start at the Indian Box Office with first-day business in the range of Rs 7.50 to 8.50 crore. If the film commands a plus report from the audience, the business can push itself a little toward the evening and night shows and get closer to the double-digit opening. In the same way, a not-so-good report by keeping the film under the Rs 7 crore mark.

The scenario looks pretty good for Dream Girl 2 at the moment, though it would need to have the movement on the day to put up a show and then record healthy weekend trends with jumps on Saturday and Sunday. The franchise factor is helping the film and it also stands a chance to surprise on the opening day by going beyond the expected range, as the first part has been appreciated by a section of the audience and the concept of the second one too should have takers in the market.

