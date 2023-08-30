Dream Girl 2 Raksha Bandhan Day Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana film grows by 30 percent to collect 7.25 crores

Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in lead roles and Paresh Rawal, Anu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz in supporting roles is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film saw a good surge in collections on day 6, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The growth of 30 percent compared to yesterday has ensured the film to register a collection in the range of Rs 7.10 - 7.50 crores. This has brought the 6 day total of the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer to Rs 56 crores. By the end of the week, the film will have done around Rs 60 crores which is a solid total.

Dream Girl 2 Is Heading Towards A Lifetime Total Of Close To Rs 100 Crores

Dream Girl 2 is a hit and the hold in week 2 will decide whether the film can touch the Rs 100 crore mark in its lifetime or not. The open second week should definitely help the film get close to the Rs 100 crore mark but it faces a stiff rival in the form of Jawan from next Thursday. Regardless of whether the film manages to cross the milestone, it is yet another film that has continued the hit streak for the Hindi film industry. The recent trend suggests that audiences have a liking for sequels to successful films.

The Day-Wise Nett India Collections Of Dream Girl 2 At The Box Office Are As Follows:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 9.75 crores 2 Rs 13.50 crores 3 Rs 16 crores 4 Rs 4.75 crores 5 Rs 5.25 crores 6 Rs 7.25 crores Total Rs 56 crores

About Dream Girl 2

Karam, a small-town boy from Mathura, is struggling every day to pay his father's debt, who has borrowed money from nearly everyone on the planet. On the other hand, he is deeply in love with Pari, whose father has kept the conditions to marry her. To make ends meet, Karam poses as Pooja, which creates wild chaos and a comedy of errors.

When And When To Watch Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 can be watched a theatre near you from the 25th of August, 2023.

