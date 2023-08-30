Dream Girl 2 Tuesday Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana - Ananya Panday film grows on day 5; Netts Rs 5.25 crores

Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in lead roles and Paresh Rawal, Anu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz in supporting roles is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film had a good weekend and after decent Monday, the film saw a strong growth on Tuesday. The growth was seen in evening and night shows, primarily because Wednesday and Thursday is going to be celebrated as Raksha Bandhan in India. The boost in the collections should ensure that Dream Girl does well over 55 crores and maybe even Rs 60 crores in its first 7 days.

Dream Girl 2 collected Rs 5.25 crores nett on Day 5 and this takes the film's total to slightly under Rs 50 crores. There is appreciation for the film and this should ensure that the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer holds well in week 2 as well, after which Jawan will take over the reigns. Dream Girl 2's box office performance is encouraging and gives confidence to filmmakers who make mid-sized films. Event films are meant to perform but it is films like Dream Girl 2 which are the bread and butter for exhibitors through the year. The collections are unlikely to match the first Dream Girl but post-pandemic circumstances are very different from pre-pandemic.

The Day-Wise Nett India Collections Of Dream Girl 2 At The Box Office Are As Follows:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 9.75 crores 2 Rs 13.50 crores 3 Rs 16 crores 4 Rs 4.75 crores 5 Rs 5.25 crores Total Rs 49.25 crores

Karam, a small-town boy from Mathura, is struggling every day to pay his father's debt, who has borrowed money from nearly everyone on the planet. On the other hand, he is deeply in love with Pari, whose father has kept the conditions to marry her. To make ends meet, Karam poses as Pooja, which creates wild chaos and a comedy of errors.

Dream Girl 2 can be watched a theatre near you from the 25th of August, 2023.

