Dream Girl 2 Two Weeks India Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana's hit film targets lifetime total of Rs 100 crores

Dream Girl 2 directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in lead roles and Paresh Rawal, Anu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz in supporting roles collected well in week 2 as it added Rs 27.50 crores nett to its total collections. The collections after 14 days stand at around Rs 90.90 crores and from here, it is a slow crawl for the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer to try and reach Rs 100 crores nett. There was a substantial drop on Thursday was due to the new release Jawan, which took away a substantial amount of performing screens away from Dream Girl 2. There will be some sort of consolidation over the third weekend since there has been appreciation for the film among general audiences.

Dream Girl 2 is a hit venture regardless of how much it collects from hereon. Yes, matching the first Dream Girl film is not possible but that doesn't take anything away from the fact that the film is a solid grosser, considering the post pandemic scenario where audiences are more drawn towards big scale commercial entertainers. Decision on the third installment is still dicey since the footfalls are substantially lower than the first part and for a sequel to be greenlighted, it's important that the audience retention is high. Regardless, Dream Girl 2 is the highest grossing Ayushmann Khurrana film post pandemic and it's a film that is part of the glorious hit stream that Bollywood finds itself in since Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 9.75 crores 2 Rs 13.50 crores 3 Rs 16 crores 4 Rs 4.75 crores 5 Rs 5.25 crores 6 Rs 7.15 crores 7 Rs 7.50 crores 8 Rs 4.50 crores 9 Rs 6 crores 10 Rs 8 crores 11 Rs 2.75 crores 12 Rs 2.75 crores 13 Rs 2.50 crores 14 Rs 1 crore Total Rs 90.90 crores nett in 14 days

Karam, a small-town boy from Mathura, is struggling every day to pay his father's debt, who has borrowed money from nearly everyone on the planet. On the other hand, he is deeply in love with Pari, whose father has kept the conditions to marry her. To make ends meet, Karam poses as Pooja, which creates wild chaos and a comedy of errors.

Dream Girl 2 can be watched a theatre near you from the 25th of August, 2023.

