Drishyam 2 Saturday Box Office: Ajay Devgn led thriller drama grows by 50 percent; Adds a solid Rs 22.25 cr
Drishyam 2 crosses the lifetime total of Ajay Devgn's 2 other 2022 theatrical releases Runway 34 and Thank God in 2 days flat.
Ajay Devgn led Drishyam 2 went on overdrive on its second day with collections of around Rs. 21.75 - 22.75 cr nett. The numbers were up by 50 percent from its opening day, to show a solid box office trend. The mark-up suggests that the Saturday growth is back, which had been missing for big Bollywood releases for some time now. Sunday projections for the film are already higher than Saturday and it can be affirmed that a Rs. 60 cr nett weekend is a certain possibility.
Drishyam 2 banked on the solid brand value created by the first part. The first part was an average fare theatrically but it continues to do very well on satellite television and on digital. The thriller genre generally has less takers theatrically but it was neutralised by the sequel hype of the film. Even though the film is a remake of Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam 2, what worked for the remake is that the original film was not dubbed in the Hindi language and most of the viewers from north India have exposure to only the Hindi version of the first part.
Drishyam 2 has crossed the lifetime collection of the two other Ajay Devgn releases in 2022, namely Runway 34 and Thank God in less than 2 days. The interesting thing to note is that Runway 34 and Thank God were Eid and Diwali releases respectively, while Drishyam 2 released on a non-holiday weekend, without much aid in terms of music and cost of production.
Drishyam 2 has crossed 1.5 million dollars from overseas in 2 days and it is heading towards a weekend in the north of 2.5 million dollars. These numbers are great for an Ajay Devgn starrer and based on the word of mouth, a lifetime total of over 5 million dollars from overseas is more or less certain.
The day wise nett box office collection of Drishyam 2 is as follows:-
Day 1 - Rs. 15 cr
Day 2 - Rs. 22.25 cr (approx)
Total = Rs. 37.25 cr nett
You can watch Drishyam 2 at a theatre near you.
ALSO READ: Day 2 Box Office Trends: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 goes on an overdrive; Set to breach the Rs 20 crore mark