Drishyam 2 Saturday Box Office: Ajay Devgn led thriller drama grows by 50 percent; Adds a solid Rs 22.25 cr

Ajay Devgn led Drishyam 2 went on overdrive on its second day with collections of around Rs. 21.75 - 22.75 cr nett. The numbers were up by 50 percent from its opening day, to show a solid box office trend. The mark-up suggests that the Saturday growth is back, which had been missing for big Bollywood releases for some time now. Sunday projections for the film are already higher than Saturday and it can be affirmed that a Rs. 60 cr nett weekend is a certain possibility.

Drishyam 2 banked on the solid brand value created by the first part. The first part was an average fare theatrically but it continues to do very well on satellite television and on digital. The thriller genre generally has less takers theatrically but it was neutralised by the sequel hype of the film. Even though the film is a remake of Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam 2, what worked for the remake is that the original film was not dubbed in the Hindi language and most of the viewers from north India have exposure to only the Hindi version of the first part.