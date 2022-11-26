Bhediya Day 1 Box Office: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon film headed for 7 crore plus day

The Amar Kaushik -directed film collected around 3.50 crore plus in the three national chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis – and contributed around 50 percent to the total biz. The film was projected as a creature comedy targeting the kids, and this resulted in some footfalls in the mass belts. While the film was below Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the metros, it scored better numbers outside the cities.

Bhediya (Hindi) has taken a slow start at the box office, though the business showed some gains towards the evening and night shows. The estimates suggest the opening day figures in the vicinity of Rs 6.70 to 7.50 crore. The Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon 's film opened to low occupancy in morning shows but gained some momentum post the 5 pm shows in the country, taking the biz in the vicinity of Rs 7 crore. The start is below Varun’s last release, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, and the eyes are now all the probable on the weekend growth.

Bhediya now needs to show a growth of 50 percent on Saturday and then consolidate the same with another 30 to 40 percent jump on Sunday. This too won’t be enough, as the film will also have to pass the crucial Monday and Tuesday test, by staying afloat above the Rs 5 crore mark on both days to reach a respectable total in the long run. The film has a clear window till the release of Avatar on December 16, but it’s the Monday that will decide if it can utilize the clear run.

A double-digit start would have been ideal for Bhediya, but these numbers put the film on a litmus test for every day in the opening week. The genre, set up, and the appeal was wider than Jug Jugg Jeeyo, but this start is underwhelming with the industry and film circles, as the trailer had spiked some genuine excitement.

Bhediya has been released in Tamil and Telugu too, and we still await estimates of the dubbed version, but all India might be a little under 8 crore.

